Negative comments on Instagram affect Jacqueline

Fernandez says she is a sensitive person, and negative comments on do her.

expressed her views when she appeared with Kartik Aaryan on Colors Infinity's "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3", read a statement.

Host Neha Dhupia asked Kartik if he reads his comments and when the said 'yes', she asked: "What happens, not all of them are nice, I know, that's what happens on There's no way you have 100 per cent compliments".

Kartik said: "Mine is almost 99 per cent nice. But even two comments out of 10 comments..."

Adding to this, said: "We have really supportive, good fans and I love my people on But there will be like, it could be one comment, one person saying something and I'll be like, 'Why do you say that?'"

When Neha asked Jacqueline if that affects her, the accepted it saying: "I am a sensitive person, yes it does. And I actually want to get to that point where I'd be like, you know what, 'who are you to say that', you know? But yes, it does, it does.

"I feel bad, I can't imagine someone being so rude maybe so it does me that I could maybe have such a negative, hateful impact on someone, I'm like, 'Why, what did I do?'"

Jacqueline is quite active on social media, and keeps updating her fans and followers about her activities. She has over 28 million followers on Instagram, and over 13 million followers on

Neha also asked Jacqueline whether she has offended someone on

Jacqueline said: "It could be anything, in most recent times, when I made a video where I would be changing costumes and my leg would go on the screen, like my foot would go on the screen and my costumes and shoes would change.

"And then there would be some people like, 'Oh my God, how dare you put your shoe in our face'. Sometimes I get kind of void, because all of us come from so many different walks of life, so many different cultures and religions and countries. So, you never really know who is going to be offended or upset and I never set out with the intention to upset and hurt anyone, right?

"Just being yourself, doing whatever you do, putting out your stuff on your "

The says she "puts a little bit more thought" before posting anything on social media.

"Now you are a public figure, you're a celebrity so you have to be a little bit more sensitive to everyone."

