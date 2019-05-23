Tiger will always have soft corner in my heart: Kriti

Kriti Sanon, who completed her five-year-journey in on Friday, says her first co-star will always have a super soft corner in her heart.

Kriti made her debut in 2014 with the romantic thriller "Heropanti" alongside Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with the film.

"I saw his hard work, his discipline and passion and I knew he is going to blow people's minds away. You'll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tigy! Tiger Shroff, I feel so happy seeing you fly higher and higher (literally too)," Kriti tweeted.

The 28-year-old wished Tiger for the five-year anniversary.

"Time for ' 2'," she added.

The film revolves around a girl Renu, who elopes with her lover. Her father, Chowdhary, kidnaps Bablu who knows Renu's whereabouts, along with two of his friends. But in love with Dimpy, Chaudhary's younger daughter.

Kriti is currently shooting for "Panipat" and Tiger will next be seen sharing screen space with

