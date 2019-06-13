New ad from Star ahead of India-Pakistan clash

A new advertisement on and was out days ahead of the Cup clash between the two sides, with war of words between two factions continuing in full swing.

The TV channels in both the have been putting out promotional advertisements for the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter between the arch rivals.

This one, shows a supporter on a bike asking for petrol from his Indian counterpart to reach the airport.

The Indian fan, clad in the blue of the national team jersey like the fan in their green, obliges. On his bike and ready to start, the Pakistan fan says, "It would have been fun if you were there. You would have seen turning into once again."

On his way to his car, the Indian fan turns around, takes a revolver out of his pocket and shoots down the tyre of his counterpart's bike.

"How will I go to the airport," yells the Pakistan supporter.

To which, the Indian fan replies: "Don't tease a fan in We shall make such a hole in your fortune this time, you will be repairing that puncture till the next Cup."

India's Star TV has been running an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their rivals in the showpiece event.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Jazz TV has used a spoof of Wing to create a hype over the match. In the 33-second video, a character impersonating Abhinandan, can be seen mimicking the pilot who was captured by the after the Balakot air strike.

star has called the advertisements "cringeworthy" saying there was no need to "hype up" the India-Pakistan match with rubbish.

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border. Seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! It has enough attention already! It's only for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life!!," tweeted Sania on Wednesday.

have an excellent record against Pakistan in Cups. Both the teams have met six times before in the prestigious quadrennial event and on all occasions, the Men in Blue have emerged victorious.

