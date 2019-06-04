New Andhra CM continues rejig, transfers 47 officials

Over 45 IAS and IPS officers were transferred in on Tuesday in continuing rejig in administration by new

Several bureaucrats considered close to previous government of N. Chandrababu Naidu were either shunted to insignificant posts or asked to report to for further postings.

issued four different orders, transferring 41 IAS, four IPS and two IFS officers.

This is the largest number of officials transferred since Jagan Reddy took over as the on May 30, following massive victory of his in the Assembly elections.

D. Gautam Sawang, Director General, and Enforcement & Ex-officio Principal Secretary, was transferred and posted as Chairman, A.P. Road Safety Authority. He will continue in full additional charge of the post of of Police.

Immediately after assuming office, Jagan Reddy had shunted out DGP R. P. Thakur and in his place appointed as the He had also shunted out four key officials from and they are still waiting for new postings.

Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Energy, Infrastructure and was transferred and directed to report to the for further posting. He was one of the key officials considered close to Naidu.

The government appointed Ram Prakash Sisodia, Principal Secretary, Welfare as Principal Secretary, (Political), in place of

K. Vijayanand, Managing Director, Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), was transferred and directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Commissioner, & Excise and M.D, A.P. Beverages Corporation Ltd, was also transferred and posted as Secretary,

In other key transfer, Dr. P.Lakshminarasimham, Secretary, Services & HRM, General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as the Commissioner, Dr C. Sridhar, who was holding the post, was directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Peeyush Kumar, Secretary, was posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.

Barring Krishna, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram, collectors of remaining seven districts were also transferred.

