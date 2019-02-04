New CBI chief Shukla takes charge

New chief took charge on Monday, a day after the agency's officials clashed with Police over the questioning of Police that has led to a face-off between the and central governments.

Shukla, 59, took charge from M. Nageswara Rao, who was appointed to the post after the unceremonial ouster of

A 1983 cadre, Shukla took charge on a day the approached the over the face-off, alleging its probe into a ponzi scheme scam was being hindered and its officers were being harassed.

Chief Minister has defended the Police Commissioner, who has been accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam.

--IANS

aks/rak/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)