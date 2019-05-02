New 'Coolie No.1' gets May 2020, date

The remake of the 1995 film " No. 1" is set to hit the screens on May 1 next year.

will replace veteran from the original in this remake which will again be directed by his father

"Aaj ka Din, Agle Saal, Aega ' No.1' - Hoga Kamaal! Varun tweeted on May 1.

Khan, will be seen opposite him, filling in for Karishma Kapoor from the original.

Sara took to and shared a photograph of a badge that the coolies wear. It said: "W. RLY. licensed porter".

The is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by who also backed the 1995 film.

After "Mein Tera Hero", and "Judwaa 2", the " No. 1" remake marks the father and son's 3rd collaboration.

--IANS

dc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)