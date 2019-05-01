What issues will 'Lakshmi's NTR' cause, asks RGV

Filmmaker Varma on Wednesday questioned the grounds on which his film "Lakshmi's NTR" was stopped from releasing in despite being given a nod by the here.

Having released in Telangana and other states last month, Varma had made plans to release the film in on Wednesday.

"'Lakshmi's NTR' has been taken out of all theatres in with officials claiming it might cause law and order problems. In spite of censor certificate given and clearing it, what law and order problems can be there is what I want to ask the forces behind," Varma tweeted.

On Tuesday, the refused to grant permission for releasing the movie in Andhra Pradesh after some functionaries alleged that the film depicted Chief Minister and in a negative manner and this could impact the party's poll prospects.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held on April 11.

On Sunday, Varma was denied entry into to promote "Lakshmi's NTR".

He said he was detained by the city police at airport and sent back to without assigning any reason.

In a video he later shared on his page, Varma explained that he had been barred entry into where he was supposed to be part of a press meet.

"Lakshmi's NTR" is about the events that happened in NTR's life after the entry of in his life.

The film tracks the events that led to NTR's 'dethroning' in August 1995 by his Chandrababu Naidu.

In the film, plays the while popular Yagna Shetty plays Lakshmi Parvathy, and it has been jointly directed by Varma and Agasthya Manju.

