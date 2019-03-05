New treatment offers hope for treating diabetes, MS

Researchers have developed a novel and safe treatment for including Type-1 and (MS) that arise when the body's immune cells attack itself.

Current treatments eliminate these misfunctioning immune cells, but also destroy normal, protective immune cells, leaving patients susceptible to and

The new approach, by researchers from the in the US, targets the misfunctioning immune cells while leaving the normal immune cells in place.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the team engineered a protein molecule to deplete the misfunctioning PD-1-expressing cells from the body while leaving normal immune cells in place.

"We wanted to target PD-1-expressing cells. Using this method, we may avoid caused by common treatments for autoimmune disease," said Peng Zhao, from the varsity.

When tested in a mouse model mimicking Type-1 diabetes, the treatment delayed the onset of

"We are really taking treatment for in a new direction," said Mingnan Chen,

"To make similar therapeutics for people, we would need to find the anti-human PD-1 antibody, like the anti-mouse PD-1 antibody.

"If we can generate the human version of therapeutics, I think we could make a huge impact in treating autoimmune disease," Chen said.

In addition, the treatment was also applied to a mouse model.

Besides halting the progression of paralysis, the treatment also restored the mice's ability to walk.

In a normal functioning immune system, the PD-1-expressing cells, including immune cells, contain a mechanism that prevents the cycle from attacking itself.

However, in people with autoimmune disease, these cells somehow escape the checkpoint and the immune system remains in a state of alert, attacking body cells.

