Iran dismisses Trump's 'genocidal taunts'

on Monday dismissed US Donald Trump's "genocidal taunts" and warned him not to threaten the country.

With tensions rising, Trump tweeted on Sunday: "If wants to fight, that will be the official end of "

Iran's said the should look at history. "Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone... Try respect - it works!," the reported.

The US has deployed additional warships and planes to the Gulf in recent days.

But Trump's tweet marked a shift in tone after recent attempts by him to downplay the possibility of a military conflict with Iran. Last week, when asked by reporters if the US was going to war with Iran, he said: "I hope not."

His warning to Iran was issued hours after a rocket was fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and hit a building about 0.5 km (0.3 miles) from the

The US recently evacuated non-emergency staff from the mission because of what it called a "serious" threat reportedly linked to Iran-backed forces in

Writing on on Monday, Iran's said the US was being "goaded" by what he called the "B Team" - a reference to US John Bolton, Israeli and Saudi

Trump "hopes to achieve what Alexander (the Great), Genghis (Khan) and other aggressors failed to do. Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors all gone. #EconomicTerrorism and genocidal taunts won't 'end Iran'," he added.

"#NeverThreatenAnIranian. Try respect - it works!"

On Saturday, Zarif had insisted that Iran did not want war.

--IANS

pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)