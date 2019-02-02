Kazakhstan takes two from Portugal, closes in on Davis Cup finals

Kazakhstan's national team won two matches against and is a step away from earning a berth in the finals in its new format, which will be held in from November 18 to 24.

In the opening singles duel, Kazakhstan's (171 in the world ranking) surprised (39th), 6-7 (1), 6-4 and 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

The right-handed lost the first set but fought back with well-placed, powerful serves, totaling 25 aces, 11 of them in the third and final set, reports news.

The second of the two opening singles matches at the National Center in Astana pitted Kazakhstan's top player, 55th-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin, against Portugal's No. 2 Pedro Sousa (ranked No. 101 in the world).

Kukushkin won comfortably, 6-2 and 6-2 in 68 minutes as Sousa coughed up 32 unforced errors.

In Saturday's doubles, the Kazakh duo of and will take on the Portuguese pair of and

Kukushkin will face off against and Bublik will play Pedro Sousa in Saturday's reverse singles, although the home team may have already clinched victory before those matches are played.

This is the first time that and have faced off in competition.

have never played in the World Group under the previous format, while has competed in the top category eight times, reaching the quarterfinals five times.

Last year, the Kazakhs were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia, which went on to win the tournament.

--IANS

kk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)