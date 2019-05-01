New Zealand Open: World No.212 stuns Saina Nehwal

Young Chinese shuttler Wang caused a major upset in Open as the 19-year-old outclassed World no. 9 Nehwal in a first round match here on Wednesday

lost 16-21, 23-21, 4-21 to world No.212 in an hour and seven minutes to bow out of the competition early after which the Indian challenge in the women's single category also ended.

Before Saina, another Indian Anura Prabhudesai also went down 9-21, 10-21 to 2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui of

In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen also crashed out of the tournament after a hard fought 21-15, 18-21, 10-21 loss against Taiwan's in the 68-minute affair.

Earlier in the day, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost their women's double match against the Chinese pair of Liu Xuanxuan- 14-21, 23-21, 14-21.

However, there was some good news from the men's double category as the Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy thrashed New Zealand's 21-17, 21-10 in just 18 minutes.

Also, experienced shuttler HS Prannoy had an easy outing against Indonesia's Loh as the Indian defeated his opponent 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes. Prannoy will now be up against second seed in the next round.

Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth also got the better of compatriot Shubhankar Dey 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 in the one hour and 11 minute contest. He will now take on two-time Olympic champion of in the second round.

