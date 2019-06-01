New Zealand win the toss, ask Sri Lanka to bat (Toss)

skipper win the toss and asks to have a bat first with the wicket wearing a greenish look at Sophia Gardens.

At the toss, Williamson: We are gonna have a bowl. It's a fresh wicket with a green tinge. Blundell is out. It's a day-by-day thing. Quite not ready today. Just a one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance. For us it's about adapting.

Karunaratne: I would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage. Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando are not playing. We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do.

Pitch report by Nasser Hussain: will be quite happy with what they see. There's good, even covering of grass. A fresh pitch. They leave grass to keep pace on the pitch. If they shave, it tends to dry. If anything, it comes onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around.

(Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

(Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga

