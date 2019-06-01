Afghanistan's rise huge for cricket: Finch

was all praise for their opponents ahead of their opener. The two sides face each other on Saturday at the Bristol County Ground and said that Afghanistan's win against in a warm-up game last week showed what they are capable of.

"If you take your foot off the gas for a second they will hurt you," said Finch, "and you still have to play at your absolute best to beat them."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the significance of Afghanistan's fairytale rise in international since the last time the two sides played in a back in 2015.

"To see their growth in the last four years in particular has been huge," said "Even them winning their warm-up game against Pakistan, they played brilliantly. They bowled excellent, they batted excellent. They got such a huge following of fans in and some huge marquee players that are so sought after around the world. is growing quicker and quicker there and it's a great story.

"I was talking to their (Naib) the other day and he was saying how passionate their fans are and how they have support all over the world now which is huge for the game of cricket."

Finch said that while will be revealing their playing XI only at the toss, will be playing having recovered from a "Davey is fine. He will play, no doubt about that," he said.

--IANS

rkm/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)