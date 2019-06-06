Neymar to miss Copa America with ankle injury

Brazilian forward will miss this summer's America after suffering an in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Qatar

On Wednesday night, limped off the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match at the after appearing to injure his right ankle in a tackle, reports

The 27-year-old was later seen in distress while being evaluated by medical staff on the bench.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Brazil's football governing body said that had ruptured a ligament in his ankle and would not recover in time to play in the America.

The 2019 America will be held in from June 14 to July 7. The host nation have been drawn in Group A alongside Bolivia, and

--IANS

aak/ksk

