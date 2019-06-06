West Indies opt to bowl against Australia (TOSS)

skipper won the toss against and asked them to bat first at on Thursday. Windies make one change while go in unchanged.

At the toss, Jason Holder: We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both the departments. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and misses out.

Aaron Finch: I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn't matter much. We are playing with the same side.

Pitch report by Michael Holding: The conditions are nice, it is bright and sunny. There is a little bit of grass but there is no tinge of green. It is a used pitch but cracks have not opened up. It looks a belter, good luck to the bowlers.

Playing XI: West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

