Ngidi declared fit for New Zealand clash

Right-arm Lungi has confirmed that he is "100 per cent" fit for South Africa's next game against to be played at on Wednesday.

played just the opening two games of the ongoing tournament before suffering from a hamstring against in the match that was won by the Bangla Tigers to derail Proteas' campaign.

"It's been tough. are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," the official website of the quoted as saying. "It's just been frustrating not being able to play.

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 per cent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 per cent then you're not ready to play," he added after clearing the fitness test on Monday.

Ngidi's return will bolster South Africa's pace attack after veteran was ruled out of the tournament. With three points in five games, still have an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals.

For that though they need to win all their remaining matches, the first of which is against the Black Caps, who are currently at the second spot in the points table with seven points from four games. Along with India, they are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far.

However, Ngidi feels there are some weaknesses in the Kiwi camp which can exploit in "I don't think their middle and lower order have been tested enough," he said.

"They have got most of their runs at the top of the order, so if we can get one or two maybe we can test them. I think then you could be looking at a different situation with their batting," he added.

