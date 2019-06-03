Ngidi to miss India clash due to hamstring injury

will miss the services of in their third fixture against on June 5 after the young pace bowler picked up a hamstring against at The Oval.

Ngidi, who went for 34 runs in his four overs on Sunday, limped off the field with hamstring trouble after the end of the seventh over against in the match which saw Proteas lose by 21 runs.

It was later confirmed that he would not take the ball again for the rest of the game and had been ruled out of the match.

confirmed that would be forced to miss South Africa's clash against "He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain," the ICC website quoted Moosajee as saying. "We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match.

"So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done tomorrow. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the match."

The development came as Faf du Plessis and team were already dealing with poor form and issues.

However, should be able to call upon in his place, with his recovery from a shoulder on track while Hashim Amla, who sustained a blow to the head against England and was forced to sit out against Bangladesh, is also expected to return to the side for the all important clash against Virat Kohli's men.

