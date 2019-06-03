Ngidi suffers hamstring injury, will skip clash against India

The ICC Men's has not gone well at all for so far and they faced another major blow in the name of Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a hamstring during their match against Bangladesh, which will take around a week or 10 days to recover.

"He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain. We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match. So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done tomorrow. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the match," ICC quoted Dr Mohammed Moosajee, team manager,

Ngidi bowled only four overs against and walked back to the dressing room after the conclusion of the seventh over. Ngidi did not make a comeback on the field for the rest of the match.

Ngidi has been in an impeccable form as he got hold of three wickets during their opening match against England and conceded 66 runs in his 10 overs. Whereas he did not get much time to make his mark in the second game as he bowled only four overs and gave away 34 runs.

After suffering an embarrassing 104-run defeat at the hands of England, continued their dismal run in as trounced them by 21 runs.

However, it was not just Nigidi who missed the match, too was ruled out of the match against after he suffered a blow to his in the first match against England. also has not played a match for the Proteas owing to his shoulder Therefore, the absence of Ngidi is expected to further deteriorate their performance in the tournament.

will now play against on June 5.

