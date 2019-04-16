Campaigning ends for second-phase Lok Sabha polls

The campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for 97 constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories which will go to the polls on Thursday in the second phase of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Since poll timings vary in different seats, the campaigning period also ended at different times between 3 p.m and 6 p.m in different constituencies (except Madurai) -- 48 hours before the voting closure time.

In Madurai, since the polling period is till 8 p.m. due to the that day, campaigning in the constituency was allowed till 8 p.m on Tuesday as well.

The 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting is called the "silence period" during which any kind of political campaigning is prohibited.

As the silence period began, the election rallies and street corner meetings ended in the 97 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, and Puducherry.

In the first phase, voting will take place in all 39 seats in It will also cover 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in and Odisha, and three each in and

The electorate in five constituencies, two constituencies, and one constituency each in Manipur, and Puducherry, would also cast their votes in this phase.

The seven-phase and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

--IANS

vv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)