Nike, Adidas urge Trump to end trade war

Some of the world's biggest footwear firms are urging US to end the trade war with China, warning of a "catastrophic" effect on consumers.

In a letter signed by 170 companies, including and Adidas, they said the President's decision to lift import tariffs to 25 per cent will disproportionately impact the working class, the reported.

They also warn that higher levies threaten the future of some businesses.

"It is time to bring this trade war to an end," the firms urged.

Trump lifted levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the US from 10 per cent to 25 per cent more than a week ago after and failed to reach a deal on trade.

retaliated by announcing plans to raise levies on $60 billion of the US imports from 1 June.

The footwear companies who signed the letter, including Clarks, Dr Martens and Converse, claim that while the average US tariff on footwear is 11.3 per cent, in some cases it can reach as high as 67.5 per cent.

"Adding a 25 per cent tax increase on top of these tariffs would mean some working American families could pay a nearly 100 per cent duty on their shoes," the companies wrote.

"This is unfathomable."

When he lifted tariffs earlier this month, Trump told companies that they could reduce costs by shifting production to the US.

However, the shoe-makers and retailers say that while they have been moving their sourcing away from China: "Footwear is a very capital-intensive industry, with years of planning required to make sourcing decisions, and companies cannot simply move factories to adjust to these changes."

The US and are set to meet again to discuss trade at the summit in next month.

In the meantime, however, the US has increased pressure on by declaring a national emergency to protect US computer networks from "foreign adversaries", affecting Huawei, the Chinese

