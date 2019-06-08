Flight operations resume at Goa airport

Flight operations at have resumed after they were temporarily suspended on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank attached to a got jettisioned inadvertently on the runway at about 1 p.m., spilling fuel and causing minor damage to the landing and take-off strip at .

" ... Flight operations resumed at @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official," an tweeted.

While a few civil and commercial flights were diverted and some departures slightly delayed, emergency services were immediately pressed in to quickly re-operationalise the runway.

Earlier, the of (AAI) posted on its official handle: "Due to the jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie, the operations are closed for two hours at airport. Pl bear with us."

In another tweet, the has also said that the dropping of the tank set a part of the runway on fire and that the and its pilot were both safe.

" #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours in view of incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official," the tweeted.

"These are external fuel tanks outfitted to in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and had landed on the runway," the told IANS.

The airport is operated from the located in the district.

IANS

maya/arm

