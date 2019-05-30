JUST IN
Bharat Mata ki Jai" says new MoS G. Kishan Reddy after taking oath

IANS  |  New Delhi 

G. Kishan Reddy, who was sworn in as Minister of State, deviated from the text and ended his pledge with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (Hail Mother India).

All other ministers followed the text and did not digress. Hundreds of BJP supporters who had been invited for the oath taking ceremony chanted "Har Har Mahadev" when Narendra Modi made his appearance

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:42 IST

