No breakthrough in search for IAF's missing An-32 aircraft

The search and rescue operation continued for the third day on Wednesday to locate the IAF's An-32 plane that went missing with 13 people onboard on Monday.
On Wednesday, two SU-30s along with two C-130J, two Mi17 helicopters and two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) including one from the Army were deployed to locate the aircraft, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft P-8I of the Navy which took off from from INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu to join the search and rescue operation has been put on standby and shall be deployed, if requested by the Air Force.
Besides, teams of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police and other agencies involved in the search operations on the ground level from day one were carrying on.
The aircraft went missing in Aruanchal Pradesh on Monday after taking off from Assam.
The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal's West Siang district bordering China.
