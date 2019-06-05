No breakthrough in search for IAF's missing An-32 aircraft

The search and operation continued for the third day on Wednesday to locate the IAF's plane that went missing with 13 people onboard on Monday.

On Wednesday, two along with two C-130J, two Mi17 helicopters and two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) including one from the were deployed to locate the aircraft, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft of the which took off from from INS Rajali in to join the search and operation has been put on standby and shall be deployed, if requested by the

Besides, teams of the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police and other agencies involved in the on the ground level from day one were carrying on.

The aircraft went missing in Aruanchal Pradesh on Monday after taking off from

The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal's district bordering

--IANS

rbe/vd

