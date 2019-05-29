Rajasthan Congress urges Rahul to stay party chief

The Rajasthan Committee (RPCC), here on Wednesday, passed a resolution urging to stay as the party President, said Rajasthan in-charge

The RPCC's meeting was also attended by and Deputy Sachin The resolution was proposed by Pandey and seconded by Gehlot and

In the resolution, the said it accepted all challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to such a mandate. All the members, by making self-reflection, authorise the to restructure the party's organisational structure.

Gandhi, after the party's defeat in the elections, had offered to quit on May 25 at the (CWC) meeting, which unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.

--IANS

arc/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)