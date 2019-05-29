Rajasthan Congress urges Rahul to stay party chief

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), here on Wednesday, passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to stay as the party President, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.
The RPCC's meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The resolution was proposed by Pandey and seconded by Gehlot and Pilot.
In the resolution, the RPCC said it accepted all challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to such a mandate. All the state executive committee members, by making self-reflection, authorise the Congress President to restructure the party's organisational structure.
Gandhi, after the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, had offered to quit on May 25 at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.
--IANS
arc/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU