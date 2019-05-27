No end to post-poll violence in Bengal

At least eight people were injured, houses ransacked, as West continued to be singed by post-poll violence across districts on Monday.

Two Trinamool workers were injured when unidentified miscreants hurled bombs in Domkol of district.

"Two Trinamool workers were injured from splinters. Around four people were involved in the attacked and two of them have already arrested," an of station said.

Initially, the attackers were believed to be miscreants backed by the party, but the police said that both the victims and attackers belong to Trinamool Congress(TMC).

A clash between Trinamool and BJP workers broke out in West Midnapore's Haripur area.

"Six Trinamool workers were injured after an altercation broke out between both parties. Four BJP workers have been arrested," an of station said.

Also, cases of violence were reported from North 24 Parganas, Coochbehar and district.

--IANS

bnd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)