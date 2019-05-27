Kamal Nath devises strategy to keep party flock united

After the crushing defeat of the in the Madhya Pradesh polls, Chief has worked out a plan to combat the BJP according to which every will handle complaints and issues of five MLAs each to counter any dissatisfaction among the legislators, party sources said.

Nath had called a meeting of all MLAs on Sunday night where he advised them to stay united and told ministers to speedily resolve all issues.

The Chief will personally be in touch with all independents and SP and BSP MLAs, sources said.

The move is aimed at curbing dissidence and providing an advance warning to the government in case of any political threats.

Minister did not confirm the decision, but said the legislators' issues will be resolved speedily.

said each MLA is like a minister or of his or her area, so development in their areas should take place in a time-bound manner.

Sources said legislators put up a show of unity in the meeting in light of the party's recent dismal show in the polls.

Nath also admitted the party could not convey its agenda and policies to the people.

"We were not able to take our message and agenda to the people whereas the BJP was able to sway the people with emotional issues," he said.

Nath denied reports of any danger to his government.

