No exchange of sweets between Indian, Pakistan armies on LoC

IANS  |  Jammu 

In the aftermath of ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, the Indian Army cancelled the traditional exchange of sweets between the two armies to mark India's Republic Day.

A Defence Ministry source told IANS: "There will be no exchange of sweets between the two armies at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on LoC in Poonch district."

Traditionally, each year on January 26 and August 15, the two armies exchange greetings and sweets on the LoC in Poonch district.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 14:34 IST

