No exchange of sweets between Indian, Pakistan armies on LoC

In the aftermath of ceasefire violation by on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Saturday, the cancelled the traditional exchange of sweets between the two armies to mark

A source told IANS: "There will be no exchange of sweets between the two armies at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on LoC in district."

Traditionally, each year on January 26 and August 15, the two armies exchange greetings and sweets on the LoC in district.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)