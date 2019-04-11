No one ready to stand with you: Shah tells Mamata

Slamming Chief Minister for her efforts to form a with opposition leaders, on Thursday claimed that "no one is ready to stand" with her.

"I want to ask Mamata didi, that she is asking everyone to vote for 'Gathbandhan' (Grand Alliance), but with whom do you have the alliance? is against you, Communists are against you and no one is ready to stand with you," he said at a rally here.

He slammed all the opposition parties for trying to forge the alliance to defeat Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA.

"They do not have a leader, no ideology, no principle. Do you think they can work for the welfare of the country? They only want power for the sake of corruption. They want to be in power for dynasty," he said.

He also accused the Trinamool supremo of not willing to give citizenship rights to Gorkhas and refugees by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Didi, you do not wish that Gorkha brothers, and minority refugees are given citizenship. When the Citizenship Amendment Bill came, you opposed it in the Rajya Sabha. But your opposition would not be fruitful as in 2020, the BJP will have a majority even in Rajya Sabha," Shah said.

The refugees of the hills and entire Bengal, "whoever has come from or Nepal, might be Hindus, Sikh or Gorkha, all will get the citizenship through this Citizenship Amendment Bill", he assured.

Describing the welfare schemes rolled out by the for tea garden workers, he asked: "What has she done for them?"

Shah also launched a scathing attack on for her efforts to form an opposition alliance with the likes of Omar Abdullah, who recently advocated a for

The (BJP) chief asked: " had advocated Should there be two Prime Ministers for the country? They said that because they want to separate from Hindustan. I want to ask Mamata didi, whether she agrees with him or not."

No one will be able to separate from India, he said, adding that the would not compromise with national security.

He accused the opposition parties including West Bengal's ruling Trinamool of doing "vote bank politics" and urged the party activists and supporters to topple the from power.

He said the BJP government would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal as the is committed to smoke out infiltrators from the state as well as the northeastern region.

"Mamata didi has been opposing implementation of NRC and is concerned about infiltrators. Is she concerned about members of 6,000 families who were thrown out of their home by goons of her party?" he asked.

