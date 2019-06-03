India, China discuss disarmament, non-proliferation

and on Monday held a key dialogue on non-proliferation and with the two sides exchanging views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to arms control, an official statement said.

This dialogue was among series of high-level engagements being pursued by both to boost relations.

The Indian delegation was led by ( & International Security Affairs), Indra while the Chinese delegation was led by Fu Cong, Director General, Department of of the

"The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control," the statement said.

Both sides decided to continue the dialogue at regular intervals in future.

The Chinese side invited the Indian delegation to for the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time, which was accepted by the Indian side.

