India, China discuss disarmament, non-proliferation

-
ALSO READ
Will continue to counter destructive steps in arms control: Russia
Global arms control architecture 'collapsing': UN
China harps on NPT as P5 members meet to discuss nuclear non-proliferation
India, US to work to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Supporters of new arms race have prevailed in US, alleges Russia
-
India and China on Monday held a key dialogue on non-proliferation and disarmament with the two sides exchanging views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to arms control, an official statement said.
This dialogue was among series of high-level engagements being pursued by both countries to boost relations.
The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs), Indra Mani Pandey while the Chinese delegation was led by Ambassador Fu Cong, Director General, Department of Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control," the statement said.
Both sides decided to continue the dialogue at regular intervals in future.
The Chinese side invited the Indian delegation to Beijing for the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time, which was accepted by the Indian side.
--IANS
bns/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU