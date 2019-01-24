Noida Metro's 'Aqua line' to be inaugurated Friday

The much-awaited 'Aqua Line' of Metro Rail to Greater will be flagged off by Chief Minister on Friday, an said on Thursday.

The service will be opened for the public from Saturday, the

On the first day of its run on January 26, it will ply between 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that it will run between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., providing a much needed relief to commuters in the National Capital region.

The Metro trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes.

In the first phase, 11 trains will run through 21 stations between Sector 51 and

The lowest ticket charge would be Rs 10 and the highest would be of Rs 50. Sixteen stations will have parking facilities initially.

--IANS

md/mr

