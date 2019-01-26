Nokia returns to US, backed by Verizon, Cricket Wireless

Finnish company that makes and markets Nokia-branded phones has decided to release two phones in the US with and again.

The two phones that would be available in the US are 3.1 Plus and 2V.

"Just over two years ago, on a global level, we committed to delivering reliable and durable phones through purposeful, distinct design.

"Thanks to fantastic consumer response, we are now proud to be in a position where we can expand our foothold in by partnering with some of North America's largest wireless providers," Maurizio Angelone, HMD Global's Vice-President for the Americas, was quoted as saying by 9to5Google late on friday.

The Nokia 2V, for Verizon, has a 5.5-inch HD screen, 8MP rear camera with auto-focus (AF), 5MP front camera, 8GB onboard storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

HMD has not revealed the pricing for this one, but it is worth noting that it is powered by an older processor ( Snapdragon 425).

The Nokia 3.1 Plus landing on is essentially a slightly altered version of the device which launched in other regions in 2018, albeit with a few welcome upgrades.

Consumers can pick up the new Nokia 3.1 Plus from for $159.99, according to

The chipset has been replaced with a Snapdragon paired with 2GB and 32GB internal storage.

Furthermore, the microUSB port is ditched for USB-C in this device.

There is also a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display, dual-camera set-up on the back with 13MP and 5MP lenses as well as an 8MP selfie shooter.

