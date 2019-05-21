Not seen a film or TV show in 30 years: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath, who on Tuesday mocked exit polls that predicted a majority for the in the elections as "entertainment polls", said he was far removed from the "leisure of any such entertainment" in his life.

"I haven't seen any film or TV show in the past 30 years. I don't even remember the last film I saw or when I saw it," told IANS.

Buoyed by the exit poll numbers, the (BJP) on Monday wrote to to convene a special session of the Assembly and ask the government to prove majority.

Claiming that he was prepared for a floor test, said he had proved the majority of his coalition government 'four times' in the past five months and was ready to do it yet again.

awaits results of the by-election and the polls. Both constituencies voted on May 23. Kamal Nath must get elected to the Assembly within six months of being appointed the

His son is making political debut as candidate from the Chhindwara parliamentary seat, which was represented in the by Kamal Nath nine times.

On his son's political future, he said, "Every debutant needs the initial jump-start. But one has to prove his capabilities and skills to stay relevant."

At his election rallies in Chhindwara, Kamal Nath insisted on direct contact between voters and his son. "I am handing over the responsibility of my home town to now that I have the responsibility of the state. Give him tough time if he doesn't work," he said.

