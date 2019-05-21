JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

CDSCO raises alarm about Medtronic pacemakers

Man carrying pistol arrested in Jammu

Business Standard

Notice to Karnataka Congress MLA for criticising party leaders

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday served notice to its legislator Roashan Baig for allegedly criticising the party's state unit leaders ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday, an official said.

"A show-cause notice has been served on Baig to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for going public against the party's state unit leaders through the media," Spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.

Baig, a former senior Minister, is a legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru central.

Commenting on the exit polls that projected Congress performing poorly in the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, Baig lashed out at party's state in-charge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party's state unit President Dinesh Gundu Rao.

"Venugopal is a buffoon. What he knows about the party in our state as he is from Kerala? Due to Siddaramaiah's arrogance, the party lost in the May 2018 Assembly elections and Rao's immaturity is responsible for the dismal state of affair currently," Baig told reporters at his residence here.

--IANS

fb/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements