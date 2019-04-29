Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath votes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath voted on Monday in the fourth phase of the staggered Lok Sabha elections.
He exercised his franchise at polling booth number 17 in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.
Chhindwara is a prestige battle for Kamal Nath who has fielded his son Nakul Nath from the seat after winning it nine times. He had won the seat even at the peak of the Modi wave when the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state in 2014.
Polling began at 7 a.m. for six parliamentary seats and for one Assembly by-election in the state.
Voting is underway in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Shahdol and Mandla.
Kamal Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Assembly seat.
The Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath took oath as the Chief Minister on December 17, 2018 and has to be elected to the Assembly within six months.
