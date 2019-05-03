Not shipped abroad gold since 2014: RBI

While agreeing that keeping abroad was a routine practice, the on Friday clarified that it has not shipped out the metal since 2014.

The clarification comes after certain reports suggested that the RBI had shifted a part of its holding in 2014.

"It is a normal practice for central banks world over, to keep their reserves overseas with central banks of other countries like (BoE) for safe custody," the RBI said in a statement.

"It is further stated that no gold was shifted by the RBI from to other countries in 2014 or thereafter..."

--IANS

rv/sn/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)