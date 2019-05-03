Not shipped abroad gold since 2014: RBI

While agreeing that keeping gold abroad was a routine practice, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday clarified that it has not shipped out the precious metal since 2014.
The clarification comes after certain reports suggested that the RBI had shifted a part of its gold holding in 2014.
"It is a normal practice for central banks world over, to keep their gold reserves overseas with central banks of other countries like Bank of England (BoE) for safe custody," the RBI said in a statement.
"It is further stated that no gold was shifted by the RBI from India to other countries in 2014 or thereafter..."
