Notice to Congress nominee in Himachal

The Congress nominee from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Lok Sabha constituency has been served a show-cause notice by the Returning Officer for violating the model code of conduct while filing his nomination papers, official said on Tuesday.
Besides Congress candidate Pawan Kajal, who filed the papers on Monday, the notice has also been issued to a police official who was on duty at the time of filing nomination in Dharamsala city, some 250 km from the state capital.
As per rules, only five persons, including the party candidate, are allowed to enter office of the Returning Officer during filing of nomination papers.
Official said that there were more than five people in the office while Kajal was filing his nomination papers.
Besides, a large number of party activists, who were part of the Congress candidate's procession, were within 100 metres of the district election office which was a prohibited area.
Kajal has been pitted against BJP's Kishan Kapoor, a sitting legislator from Dharamsala and also a cabinet Minister.
Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on May 19.
--IANS
vg/pg
