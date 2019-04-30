MHA issues notice to Rahul over his British citizenship

The (MHA) has issued a notice to to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after Bharatiya (BJP) alleged that he is a British national.

The MHA in a letter dated April 29, said that Gandhi has declared his nationality as British in an annual return filed by a British company named

The Ministry sought the President's response over the issue within 14 days.

"You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication," the letter read.

The BJP had raised the issue earlier in April, citing the British company's document to allege that Gandhi is a British national. BJP Swamy cited the same British company document.

Swamy in his representation before the alleged that Gandhi served as one of the Directors and of the British firm Backops Ltd, which is registered in the UK since 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire.

"It has been further brought out in the complaint that in the company's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005 and October 31, 2006, your (Rahul Gandhi) date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970 and that you had declared your nationality as British," the letter wrote.

The letter also stated that in the dissolution application dated February 17, 2009 of the British firm, Gandhi's nationality has been mentioned as British.

