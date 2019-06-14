Now Facebook ad breaks for Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu as well

is expanding money spinning ad breaks to Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu as it was available only in select languages so far.

Number of pages using ad breaks has tripled and those earning over $1,000 per month has gone up by eight times while there has been a three fold increase in pages earning $10,000, Prajesh Rajwat, at Facebook, said at the International Press Day meet here.

Until now ad breaks were uavailable only in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam.

Videos with a minimum duration of three minutes posted only in page other than the profile can be monetised.

Ad breaks are only available to pages that publish videos in certain languages and countries. Videos that include multiple languages are not eligible for monetisation at the moment. More countries and languages will be supported in 2019.

