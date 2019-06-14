France's Total close to buying 30% in Adani Gas for Rs 5,500 crore: Report

-
ALSO READ
With water, Adani Group enters fifth new business in five years
Incumbency wave in India, Australia boosts stocks of Adani group
Adani Logistics buys agri-logistics arm of Adani Enterprise for Rs 1,662 cr
Inter-group transactions, debts once again weigh on Adani Ports stock
Final approvals for Adani coal mine to be decided within 3 weeks: Australia
-
French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas for upwards of rupees 5,500 crore ($800 million), the Times of India reported on Friday.
The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to public shareholders of Adani Gas, and Total may end up having a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire promoter Gautam Adani, the report said.
Adani Gas, an arm of Adani Group, operates a distribution pipeline network of over 6,000 km and caters to nearly 350,000 retail customers, the report said.
Total and Adani Gas were not immediately available for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU