France's Total close to buying 30% in Adani Gas for Rs 5,500 crore: Report

French is close to acquiring a 30% stake in Indian company Gas for upwards of rupees 5,500 crore ($800 million), of India reported on Friday.

The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to public shareholders of Gas, and Total may end up having a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire promoter Gautam Adani, the report said.

Gas, an arm of Adani Group, operates a of over 6,000 km and caters to nearly 350,000 retail customers, the report said.

Total and were not immediately available for comment.

