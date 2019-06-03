Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, gets Cabinet rank

Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, a close confidant of Narendra Modi, was on Monday reappointed to the post for five more years and given Cabinet rank in the second term of the NDA government.

The on Monday reappointed Doval as NSA and upgraded his position from (MoS) rank to a Cabinet in recognition of his contribution over the last five years in the security of the country.

The order issued by of Cabinet dated June 2 said, "The of Cabinet has approved the appointment of IPS (Retd) as Security Advisor with effect from 31.05.219. His appointment will co-terminus with the term of the or until further orders, whichever is earlier. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of in the Table of Precedence."

Doval's appointment will be for five years, they added.

In 2014, Doval, who was appointed as India's fifth NSA, played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses who were trapped in a hospital in

Doval was widely credited along with the then and Indian to China Vijay Keshav Gokhale, for resolving Doklam Standoff through diplomatic channels and negotiations.

In October 2018, he was appointed as the of the (SPG), which is the first tier of a three-tier structure at the Security Council and forms the nucleus of its decision-making apparatus.

It is being said that Doval also played a crucial role during Balakot airstrikes and release of Wing held in Pakistani custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)