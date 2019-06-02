IAF chief Dhanoa to visit Sweden

chief, Dhanoa will embark on a four day official visit to from June 3 to 6, an official statement said on Sunday.

"Air Marshal Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational and training units as well as interact with senior functionaries of the amongst others," it said, adding that the bilateral goodwill visit comes on an invitation from his Swedish counterpart.

The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the two air forces as strengthening relationships and enabling engagement in productive exchanges, the statement said.

--IANS

bns/vd

