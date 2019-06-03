Doval to stay NSA, gets Cabinet rank

has been given extension as (NSA) for five more years in recognition of his contribution in the security domain and he has also got the rank of in the new Modi

The of the Cabinet ... has approved the appointment of Doval as NSA with effect from May 31, 2019.

"His (Doval's) appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a order said.

During the term, the order said, Doval will be assigned the rank of " in the table of Precedence".

In its first innings, the Modi conducted two important anti-terror operations under Doval's watch.

In 2016, the conducted surgical strikes on in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack. In 2018, the (IAF) bombed a terror camp in after the Pulwama terror attack in that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Doval also played a crucial role in resolving the Doklam military stand-off between and on the country's northeastern border.

Informed sources said that Doval and would be the two prominent faces of on the diplomatic and strategic fronts, both having vast experience in South East and South Asian strategic affairs.

Doval and Jaishankar earlier played a key role in bringing the closer to Modi-led

Doval's deep understanding and execution of counter-terror operations and his stint in as India's top intelligence sleuth are seen as vital assets for national security.

In an exclusive on May 29, IANS broke the story that Doval, one of Modi's most able advisors, would continue as NSA.

Amid speculation on whether he would be appointed the or to the US, the story said: "He is in many ways the PM's eyes and ears on security-related issues and sources close to the developments dismissed his move from the PMO completely."

