London museum may acquire 'Trump Baby Blimp'

"Trump Baby Blimp", the six-meter balloon which was a symbol of during US Donald Trump's visit to last year, may again take to the skies this week with Trump visiting the city again.

The on Monday announced its ambition to acquire two giant balloons depicting as babies US and city as part of its permanent "Protest" collection. It hopes to reach out to the creators of both soon.

"In July last year, Londoners took to the streets to Trump's visit to the UK. To mark this moment, an over-sized balloon showing the President in a diaper, was flown above Parliament Square," the Museum said.

In quick response, a blimp of Sadiq Khan, the of London, was also created and floated in the capital to against some of his policies and advocate the Londoners' right to freedom of speech, it added.

If acquired, the balloons will join the Museum's "Protest" collection, which comprises objects related to the Suffrage movement 100 years ago, banners, flags, and tents that belonged to Brian Haw, who used to actively protest outside the Houses of Parliament, as well as recent placards used by protesters against public spending cuts.

The arrived in on Monday on a three-day state visit to the

"We are yet to hear if the balloon will make another appearance," the said.--IANS

sj/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)