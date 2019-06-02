Jaishankar follows Sushma in Twitter response to Indians in problems

In his second day in office, S on Sunday began continuing his predecessor Sushma Swaraj's practice of being active on to address the problems of Indians abroad.

Sushma Swaraj, during her tenure, was known for her instant response on any request for Indians posted on her handle, especially from those in distress in foreign lands.

Jaishankar, who took charge on Friday, had then tweeted that he was "proud to follow the footsteps" of

"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji.

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji @VMBJP," he had posted.

As Indians abroad raised their problems, asked the nearest concerned to help.

As a woman on family trip to and reported her family members' passports have been stolen, replied the and the in will extend their full support to the family, and marked the respective Indian missions.

To who stated that he and others have been trapped in Oman, Jaishankar replied: "Our Embassy in is trying to resolve this. Please continue to stay in touch with them @IndEmb_Muscat."

A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar served as from 2015 to 2018 before succeeding in the second Considered to be an expert on and US, his appointment is expected to bring into play his vast experience in managing foreign affairs.

