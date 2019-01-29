NSD's Bharat Rang Mahotsav to host 125 plays in 6 cities in February

The 20th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the annual theatre festival of the (NSD), will bring to theatre lovers of six cities its bouquet of plays, interactive sessions and other cultural events from Friday.

The international theatre festival will kick off here on February 1, bringing a diverse range of Indian and international productions comprising 125 shows in multiple languages.

The opening play 'Karanth ke Rang', directed by Amod Bhatt, is a medley of songs composed by late B.V. Karanth, a stalwart of Kannada and

The 21-day festival will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and four plays will be staged on the life, philosophy and principles of 'Bapu'.

will host 89 plays: 25 plays in Hindi, 16 in Bengali, 5 in Kannada, 2 in Marathi, 2 in Odia, 2 in Gujarati, 2 in Manipuri, 3 in English, 2 in Assamese, 2 in Malayalam and 1 each in Maithili, Telugu, Nepali and Sanskrit, in addition to 15 global plays.

The festival also brings eight folk performances to theatre aficionados in the city.

International productions from countries such as Bangladesh, Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Italy, Nepal, and as well as non-verbal, folk and multi-lingual performances will enthrall the audience.

"The performances will be held at Bahumukh and Chahumukh (7.30 p.m.), Open Lawn (6 p.m.) and Abhimanch (8.30 p.m.) at the campus as well as (4 p.m.), LTG (5.30 p.m.), and (7 p.m.) auditoriums," a statement by NSD said.

Apart from the spellbinding performances and interaction with thespians and eminent personalities from the world of theatre, the festival in will also have seminars on theatre: 'Is Modern Theatre Inclusive?', 'Notion of State and Representation', 'Unrepresented Form', and 'Non-Governmental Curating and Funding Policy'.

The youth forum shows will comprise performances by dramatic societies of nearly 50 colleges in Delhi while ambience performances will bring folk dance and other traditional performing art forms.

Noting that the art of theatre is the oldest and the strongest medium that conveys human emotions, NSD said, "NSD will arrange parallel festivals in Dibrugarh, Varanasi, Ranchi, Mysore, and "

It will culminate on February 21. The entry is ticketed and tickets can be booked online on

--IANS

sj/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)