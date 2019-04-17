Nurses' hostel gutted in Manipur, no casualty

A fire gutted Hostel no. 2 of the College of Nursing, here on Wednesday. There was no casualty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"The fire broke out after students had left the hostel to attend classes in Dental College located in the same campus," said librarian Devika Laithangbam.
College Principal H. Jamuna told IANS fire-fighters and others battled the blaze for an hour, before it was brought under control. The belongings of over 100 first and second year students were reduced to cinders.
The students were later provided with mattresses, mosquito nets, cutlery and other essential items and have been lodged in the Jubilee Hall of the College for the time being.
--IANS
il/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU