Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for retaining Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Central leaders only come to Odisha in elections: Patnaik
Naveen invites Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony
Naveen announces sops for women in BJD manifesto
Considering seriously to contest Assembly poll from western Odisha: Chief Minister Patnaik
Patnaik urges MPs & MLAs to donate one month salary to party
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his Biju Janata Dal's performance in the state Assembly elections.
The BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats.
Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading on both the seats.
"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU