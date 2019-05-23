JUST IN
Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik for retaining Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his Biju Janata Dal's performance in the state Assembly elections.

The BJD Thursday looked set to form its government for a fifth straight term negating a Modi wave that is sweeping the country, with its candidates leading in 112 of the state's 146 seats.

Patnaik, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili, is leading on both the seats.

"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi tweeted.

