Odisha seeks Centre's decision on realignment of railway line

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM demands for direct flights, trains to Surat
Odisha seeks two daily trains between Berhampur-Surat
Introduce more trains on Khurdha-Bolangir line: Patnaik to Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan labels Odisha CM 'corrupt', says Patnaik trying to mislead people
Amidst Cyclone Titli, Odisha CM cancels birthday celebration
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested the Centre to take an early decision on the realignment of a railway line from Balasore district to West Bengal's Digha so that it touches various pilgrimage and tourist spots in the state.
In a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Patnaik said with the proposed realignment, Digha-Jaleswar Broad Gauge railway line will "touch various pilgrim and tourist spots like Bhusandheswar, Chandaneswar and Talsari-Udayapur beach. Such a change of alignment will not only help in development of tourism but will also aid in improving the socio-economic condition of the region".
"Since such an important project in Odisha has been stalled for more than seven years, I would request you to kindly intervene in the matter and take an early decision to change the alignment," he added.
The project was sanctioned during 2011-12. Seven km passes through West Bengal and 34 km via Balasore.
In 2011, the Chief Minister had proposed for the realignment after land acquisition process did not take place in West Bengal.
--IANS
cd/ksk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU