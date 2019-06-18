Om Birla to be NDA nominee for LS Speaker

of the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an from Rajasthan, will be the NDA nominee for the Speaker's post, informed sources said on Tuesday.

If nominated, Birla, 56, will become the given the clear majority the BJP-led enjoys in the

A three-time MLA, Birla, who describes himself as an agriculturalist and a social worker, was elected to the from Kota in This was his second victory in elections after 2014.

The election for the Speaker's post is scheduled for Wednesday.

A Masters in Commerce, Birla has been active in since his student days. He was first elected to the Assembly in 2003 and twice more before he was catapulted to the Lok Sabha.

The opposition parties are yet to announce their candidate for the Speaker's post. Tuesday is the last day for nomination.

