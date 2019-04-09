Bangladesh police detain 80 in anti-drug drive

At least 80 people have been arrested in the Bangladeshi capital over the selling and consuming drugs, the police said.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Masudur Rahman said that the arrests took place over the last 24 hours in raids across the capital, bdnews24.com reported.

Police officials recovered 2,639 yaba drug pills, 155 packs of heroin, 25 kg of marijuana, eight bottles of Phensidyl and syringes during the raids.

Forty-eight cases were filed against the detainees under the Narcotics Control Act.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)